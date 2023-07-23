ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 402 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.1 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.30.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $112.89 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $87.54 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

