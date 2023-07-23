Contrasting Adient (NYSE:ADNT) & Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV)

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) and Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Adient has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Adient alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adient and Envirotech Vehicles’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adient $14.75 billion 0.27 -$120.00 million $0.12 350.00 Envirotech Vehicles $7.75 million 4.78 -$7.65 million ($0.46) -5.37

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Envirotech Vehicles has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adient. Envirotech Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

96.4% of Adient shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Adient shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Adient and Envirotech Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adient 0.08% 4.99% 1.32% Envirotech Vehicles N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Adient and Envirotech Vehicles, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adient 2 4 4 0 2.20 Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A

Adient presently has a consensus target price of $45.38, indicating a potential upside of 8.04%. Given Adient’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Adient is more favorable than Envirotech Vehicles.

Summary

Adient beats Envirotech Vehicles on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adient

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. Adient plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Envirotech Vehicles

(Get Free Report)

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities. The company was formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc. and changed its name to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. in May 2021. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is based in Osceola, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.