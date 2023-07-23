Contrasting Diversey (DSEY) and Its Peers

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Free Report) is one of 63 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Diversey to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Diversey shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Diversey shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Diversey and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversey -6.56% 12.53% 2.00% Diversey Competitors -18.19% -23.24% -2.09%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Diversey $2.77 billion -$169.30 million -14.47 Diversey Competitors $633.46 million $10.26 million 327.81

This table compares Diversey and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Diversey has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Diversey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Diversey and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversey 1 10 0 0 1.91 Diversey Competitors 211 985 1662 68 2.54

Diversey currently has a consensus target price of $7.57, suggesting a potential downside of 9.81%. As a group, “Personal Services” companies have a potential upside of 89.02%. Given Diversey’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diversey has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Diversey has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversey’s peers have a beta of 0.99, suggesting that their average share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diversey peers beat Diversey on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides hygiene, infection prevention, and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management. This segment serves customers in the healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries. The Food & Beverage segment provides a range of products, solutions, equipment, and machines, such as chemical products, engineering and equipment solutions, knowledge-based services, training through its Diversey Hygiene Academy, and water treatment. This segment serves customers in the brewing, beverage, dairy, processed foods, pharmaceutical, and agriculture industries. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Fort Mill, South Carolina. As of July 5, 2023, Diversey Holdings, Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Solenis LLC.

