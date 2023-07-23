Contrasting WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH (OTCMKTS:WWCC) & Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH (OTCMKTS:WWCC – Get Free Report) and Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Chegg shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Chegg shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH and Chegg’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chegg $752.25 million 1.53 $266.64 million $1.32 7.27

Analyst Recommendations

Chegg has higher revenue and earnings than WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH and Chegg, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Chegg 0 10 2 0 2.17

Chegg has a consensus target price of $18.23, indicating a potential upside of 89.90%. Given Chegg’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chegg is more favorable than WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH.

Profitability

This table compares WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH and Chegg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH N/A N/A N/A Chegg 34.97% 4.82% 1.95%

Summary

Chegg beats WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH

World Wide Child Care Corporation, through its subsidiary, Children of America, operates in the field of educational childcare and development in the United States. It offers childcare services; and a proprietary curriculum that helps in the development of children, as well as operates licensed facilities. The company is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc. operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which helps students master challenging concepts on their own; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various Chegg Services product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services, which creates an integrated platform of connected academic support services; and Busuu, an online language learning solution that offers a comprehensive solution through a combination of self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and the ability to learn and practice with members of the Busuu language learning community. The company also provides skills-based learning platform that offers professional courses along with networking, interviewing, and career services; and rents and sells print textbooks and eTextbooks. Chegg, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

