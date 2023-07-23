CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

CRA International Stock Down 1.3 %

CRAI opened at $103.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $728.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.44. CRA International has a 52-week low of $81.69 and a 52-week high of $128.10.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $152.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.59 million. CRA International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRA International Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.62%.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $486,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,959,506.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRA International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CRA International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of CRA International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 588.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

See Also

