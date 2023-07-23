Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Price Target Raised to $204.00

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.80.

CW stock opened at $191.53 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $193.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.69.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

In related news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $885,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $885,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 219 shares of company stock worth $34,039. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

