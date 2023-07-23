Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,948 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,534 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $190.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $179.03 and a one year high of $248.87. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.68.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

