Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 14,708 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,708 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 340.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 133.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQR. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $69.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.83. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.05%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 301 properties consisting of 79,351 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

