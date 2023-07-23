Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 4,386 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,776 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

CVS Health Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.77. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.87%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.