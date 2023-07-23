Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,644 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Copart by 235.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $26,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,147,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,185,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $26,496,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,147,030 shares in the company, valued at $896,185,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,233,100 shares of company stock worth $109,373,409. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart Price Performance

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.25.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $91.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.21. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $94.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.