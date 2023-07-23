Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,644 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Copart by 235.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $26,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,147,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,185,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $26,496,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,147,030 shares in the company, valued at $896,185,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,233,100 shares of company stock worth $109,373,409. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $91.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.21. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $94.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.21.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
