Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $7.69 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 642,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,179,000 after buying an additional 54,080 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $1,160,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 394,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.37.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $93.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

