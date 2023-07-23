Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,700 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 155.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 32.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 51,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 145.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 24,898 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $126,264.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,957.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $126,264.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,957.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $404,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,408 shares of company stock valued at $4,302,864. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $92.12 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.35 and a 200 day moving average of $84.53.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.38.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

