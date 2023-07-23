Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 30,028 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,677 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 30,028 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 140,027 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after buying an additional 35,370 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,144 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $11,111,000 after buying an additional 26,496 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $160,960.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at $39,543,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $119,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,931,977.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,680 shares of company stock worth $392,041 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Performance Food Group Price Performance

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $61.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $42.77 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

