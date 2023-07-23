Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 905 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 49.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $270.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.81. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $217.44 and a one year high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 34.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on MarketAxess from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.70.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

