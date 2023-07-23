Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Reduced by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 1,112.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 38,201 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $10,084,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David grew its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Boit C F David now owns 7,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher Stock Up 4.7 %

Several research firms have commented on DHR. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.63.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $255.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $188.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.