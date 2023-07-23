DAO Maker (DAO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $139.75 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002777 BTC on exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $139.75 million and $1.20 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,428,000 tokens. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

