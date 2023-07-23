DAO Maker Price Reaches $0.82 on Top Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 23rd. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $137.71 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,428,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

