DeepOnion 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $0.91 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 45.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $0.91 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0334 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.16 or 0.00238603 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00050583 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00025404 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00031036 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

