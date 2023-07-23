Desjardins Weighs in on Karora Resources Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 20th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$96.81 million during the quarter. Karora Resources had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 3.55%.

Karora Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Karora Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th.

Shares of Karora Resources stock opened at C$4.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$811.68 million, a PE ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 1.01. Karora Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.38 and a twelve month high of C$5.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

