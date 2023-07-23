Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Shares of DXLG opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.40. Destination XL Group has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $7.57.
Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $125.44 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 35.76%.
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
