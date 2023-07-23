Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Shares of DXLG opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.40. Destination XL Group has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $7.57.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $125.44 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 35.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 548.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 486,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 411,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

