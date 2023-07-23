DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,394 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,096. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.7 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.20.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $294.26 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $318.68. The stock has a market cap of $754.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

