DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $313,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $10,074,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $499,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 544.6% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,154.8% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

