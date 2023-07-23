DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $377,000 Stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. trimmed its stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 55.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 241.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,722 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the period.

Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (TSJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for cumulative capped gains on SPY, QQQ and IWM shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. TSJA was launched on Jan 4, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

