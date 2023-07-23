DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

SPLV stock opened at $64.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.59. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $67.24. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

