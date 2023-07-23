DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Purchases 2,927 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 376.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FMB opened at $50.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average is $50.74. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

