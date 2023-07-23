DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Reduces Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October makes up about 1.0% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 2.30% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KOCT. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $688,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of KOCT opened at $27.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.28. The company has a market capitalization of $82.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.