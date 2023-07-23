DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 348 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $194.46 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

