DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Trims Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 0.88% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAPR. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,361,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 209,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS:BAPR opened at $36.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.55.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.