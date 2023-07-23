Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. cut its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,063 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy makes up approximately 1.6% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $251,642,000 after buying an additional 463,390 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,138,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG opened at $141.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.97 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.48.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.