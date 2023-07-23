Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Shares Acquired by Schubert & Co

Schubert & Co grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Schubert & Co owned 0.07% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFEV. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares during the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,039,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock remained flat at $24.93 during trading on Friday. 96,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,717. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $406.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

