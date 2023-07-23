Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Shares Bought by Schubert & Co

Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Schubert & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIHP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,607.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,205 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,709,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after acquiring an additional 39,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 998,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,138,000 after acquiring an additional 112,533 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DIHP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 235,648 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

