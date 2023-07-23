Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 105,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12,769.0% in the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,038 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFAC traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $27.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average of $25.77. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $28.06.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

