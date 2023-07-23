Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DORM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Dorman Products Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ DORM opened at $82.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.54. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $119.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of Dorman Products

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $466.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.43 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 298.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 536.8% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 119.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

