Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kennametal by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kennametal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Kennametal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kennametal by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE KMT opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.39. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.89.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $536.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Kennametal from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.92.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

