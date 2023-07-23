Easterly Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 118.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $1,188,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $207.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $129.85 and a 1 year high of $211.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.79. The company has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.31.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

