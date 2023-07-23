Easterly Investment Partners LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 179.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 22,120 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 29.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 16.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.09. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.58 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Avner Mendelson acquired 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,522.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,635.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Avner Mendelson acquired 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,522.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,635.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Suresh L. Sani purchased 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $69,331.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,416 shares in the company, valued at $69,331.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 9,027 shares of company stock worth $140,034. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

