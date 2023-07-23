Easterly Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after buying an additional 84,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,343,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,152,000 after acquiring an additional 281,039 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,390,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,215,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,458,000 after purchasing an additional 139,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $249.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $201.72 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

