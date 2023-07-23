Easterly Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TBT. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 10,085.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

TBT opened at $30.09 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average of $29.37.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

