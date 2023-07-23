Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for about 1.3% of Lipe & Dalton’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1,045.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 24,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Eaton by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 117,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $207.69 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $129.85 and a 52 week high of $211.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.31.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

