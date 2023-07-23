Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of EDUC stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a market cap of $13.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.88.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). Educational Development had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter.
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
