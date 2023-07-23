Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 84.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,463 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 12,924 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $270,382,000. Amundi lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $827,685,000 after buying an additional 1,608,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after buying an additional 1,223,195 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,953 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $230,669,000 after buying an additional 814,081 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 471.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $73,131,000 after buying an additional 476,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. DZ Bank upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Electronic Arts Price Performance

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $644,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,415,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,415,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,699 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,667 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $137.06 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

