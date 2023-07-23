Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 2.3% of Lipe & Dalton’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

EMR stock opened at $91.23 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.28.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

