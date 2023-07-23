Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 702,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $26,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $45.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 295.51%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

