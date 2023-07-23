Enegra (EGX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.99 Million (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be bought for approximately $195.25 or 0.00653026 BTC on major exchanges. Enegra (EGX) has a market cap of $16.59 billion and $1.99 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX) was first traded on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 195.56553434 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,010,921.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enegra (EGX) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enegra (EGX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

