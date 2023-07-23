Enegra (EGX) Trading Up 0.8% This Week (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be bought for $196.69 or 0.00653060 BTC on popular exchanges. Enegra (EGX) has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion and $1.94 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX) was first traded on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 195.56553434 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,010,921.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

