Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Shares of ENSV opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.53. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Enservco during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Enservco by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48,976 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

