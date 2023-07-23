Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Elevance Health, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ELV)

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Elevance Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.54 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $8.69. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $32.77 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $33.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $10.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $9.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $10.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $37.70 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $48.88 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $55.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.43.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $475.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.67.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

