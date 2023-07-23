Ethereum 1-Day Volume Hits $5.05 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $226.50 billion and $5.05 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $1,884.48 or 0.06274138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00045209 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00020452 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00030916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013956 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,194,008 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

