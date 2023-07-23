Ethereum Price Reaches $1,876.92 on Major Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $225.59 billion and $4.32 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $1,876.92 or 0.06273857 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00045350 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00020495 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00031067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014091 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003023 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,194,008 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

