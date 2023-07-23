Everdome (DOME) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $22.02 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Everdome has a market cap of $22.02 million and approximately $313,271.52 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Everdome has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

